A character filled family home

Close to schools, Chalambar Golf Course and a short walk to Ararat's CBD, this immaculate family home is in a desirable location.
It has four big bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan, and the main has a massive walk-in robe. There are also two separate bathrooms and a study.
The massive open plan living area consists of a kitchen with a dishwasher and electric cooking, and it overlooks the dining and lounge area that has a split system and wood heating. There is also a separate second living space.
Outside there's an undercover verandah for entertaining, plus a single garage, a large workshop, and a separate wood and garden shed.
