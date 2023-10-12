The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Rural City Council tackles $2.4 million of unpaid rates

By Staff Reporters
October 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Ararat Rural City Council has an action plan in place to recover over $2.4 million in unpaid rates from residents, starting with writing to the 50 ratepayers owing the most.

