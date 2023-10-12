Ararat Rural City Council has an action plan in place to recover over $2.4 million in unpaid rates from residents, starting with writing to the 50 ratepayers owing the most.
It comes following the release of a Council review identifying $2,456,653 of unpaid rates owed by 496 ratepayers across the municipality.
Of this amount, the 50 individual ratepayers owing the most accounted for 44 per cent of the total owed.
Chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said Council has always exercised a degree of flexibility when it comes to finding payment arrangements.
"We know many people are doing it tough and the current cost of living pressures have affected some people's capacity to pay which is why we've always offered a rates payment plan," Dr Harrison said.
"Mostly, Council has not pursued rates through debt collectors or costly litigation, as other councils have done. We believe strongly in working with the community to resolve these matters.
"What we're looking to do is to get these ratepayers onto Council so that we can come to a fair arrangement. It's not something we wish to do but have identified that some residents have not paid their rates for many years. I'm hoping these residents will do the right thing and come forward.
"Council is in a relatively good cash position, otherwise the issue would be far more critical. The rate arrears will ultimately be collected when a property is sold and transferred to new ownership."
Letters will be sent to identified ratepayers in the next couple of weeks encouraging those owing to contact council to discuss a flexible payment arrangement.
