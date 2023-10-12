The Mik Maks will be bringing their high energy 'Songs to Help Us Grow' concert to the Ararat Town Hall on Friday October 27.
Hosted by the East Grampians Health Service Ark Toy and Activity Library, EGHS community liaison, Jodie Holwell, said tickets to the now sold out concert were kept at a very low price to enable all families across the region to attend.
Originally from Wickliffe, The Mik Maks are well-known throughout Ararat and its surrounding districts.
"Children absolutely love The Mik Maks and are sure to be up dancing and singing along with the band throughout the concert," said Ms Holwell.
Already sold out, the event will be attended by 300 children, parents and caregivers.
"We were expecting the concert to be very popular, as there is a huge fan base for The Mik Maks across the region, but to have it sold out a few weeks in advance of the concert is wonderful," said Ms Holwell.
"It is going to be a fantastic joy-filled morning and the Toy Library Auxiliary can't wait to see children and their families enjoying the music and fun The Mik Maks will bring to the Ararat Town Hall."
The event, is part of the EGHS Ark Toy and Activity Library's 40th anniversary celebrations.
The Toy and Activity Library provides a lending service of toys, games, puzzles and activities open to all families.
While also attracting childcare centres, kindergartens and aged care residents, with a large variety of activities to suit all ages.
The Toy Library is also open for play time, with parents encouraged to bring along their babies and pre-schoolers and meet other mums, dads and carers, with a purpose built indoor play area, as well as a great outdoor play area with brand new outdoor play equipment.
