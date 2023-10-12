The Ararat Advertiser
EGHS Ark Toy and Activity Library host Mik Maks at Ararat Town Hall

By John Hall
October 12 2023 - 6:00pm
The Mik Maks will be bringing their high energy 'Songs to Help Us Grow' concert to the Ararat Town Hall on Friday October 27.

