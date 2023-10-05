The Ararat Redbacks quest to claim to the top of the CBL South West mountain once again begins this weekend.
The 2020/21 CBL champions host the Warrnambool Seahawks at the Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre on Saturday, October 7.
However, Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said it will be with a newlook side following the departures of several key players.
"We're a different side than last year," Burger said.
"We've lost a couple of senior players, include Zac [Dunmore] and Josh Fiegert. There was a lot of travel for those boys, going between Ballarat and Ararat."
Dunmore, the 2022/23 CBL South West MVP, has juggled playing NBL 1 or Big V for the Ballarat Miners in the Winter and CBL for the Redbacks in the Summer.
This year, he will be playing for the Maryborough Blazers in the NBL North West.
Nevertheless, Burger is confident his team will continue its winning ways.
"I'm really happy with the squad," he said. "We've brought up some boys from the Under-18s squad. In fact half od the squad is in that 16 to 17 years old bracket which is encouraging."
Burger said he expects some more experienced players to step up this season.
"DJ Woods, Fletcher Burger, Jason Cameron: I expect a lot of leadership from them on and off the court," he said.
"Jezza Woods, DJ's brother, joined the squad after watching us on the sidelines for too long; he's more than capable."
Over the course of 15 rounds, the Redbacks will face the Horsham Hornets, Mt Gambier Lakers, Millicent Magic, Portland Coasters, Colac Kookas, Terang Tornadoes and Warrnambool Seahawks.
