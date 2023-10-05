After a triumphant post-pandemic return, the Grampians Brass Festival is back this year, bigger than ever.
Held Saturday, October 7, at the Ararat Town Hall from 7-9.30pm, the festival features four of western Victoria's best brass bands for a night of music, entertainment and a bit of humour.
This year, the Geelong West Brass Band, Western Brass, Portland Citizens' Brass Band and Eaglehawk Citizens' Brass Band will present a 30-minute, themed repertoire.
One of the drawcards of the Grampians Brass Festival is the use of costumes and theatrics to bring their performance to life.
Ararat City Band spokesperson Bruno Andrade said anticipation is high for this Saturday's event.
"It's an amazing night of musicianship," he said.
"We've seen what Geelong West Brass Band and Western Brass can do, but I'm excited to see the Portland Citizens' and Eaglehawk Citizens' brass band bring it to them."
Tickets are just $10. To book tickets, visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1103288 or the Ararat Town Hall.
Sponsored by the Araral RSL and AME Systems, the Grampians Brass Festival is bound to be a fun night out for the whole family.
Returning to the 2023 Grampians Brass Festival are last year's winners, Geelong West Brass Band.
Throughout the year - the band participates in National and Regional competitions but loves nothing more than getting dressed up and putting on a good show.
The GWBB has regularly participated in the Grampians Brass Festival, being one of the first bands to perform in 2016.
"Its wonderful festival that they've developed over the years," a spokesperson said. "We love performing to such a receptive audience - and it just keeps getting better and better each year."
Returning to the Festival is Western Brass, who are looking to go one better after its very close runners-up finish in 2022.
Touted as "Victoria's favourite mustard-wearing community band", Western Brass is not afraid to do things differently, putting on entertaining shows.
"We look forward to returning to the Grampians Festival in 2023 following our debut attendance last year, with a thrilling new program set to impress," a spokesperson said.
The oldest brass band in Victoria, the Portland Citizens Brass Band, will make its Grampians Brass Festival debut on Saturday.
The band's history dates back to 1842 when a Drum and Fyfe band was formed in the infant township of Portland.
Highlights of the band's history include performing at many official openings and ceremonies, such as visits from Royalty and governor Generals, and more than 70 years of ANZAC services.
2023 also sees the Eaglehawk Citizens' Brass Band make its debut.
The brass band was formed initially as the Eaglehawk Borough Band in October 1884 and has been a tight-knit, supportive community ever since.
In its 139-year history, the band spent many years as A Grade band mainly due to its marching prowess.
