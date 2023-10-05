Australian globetrotting variety show legends are bringing their smash-hit, family-friendly performance to Willaura this weekend.
After months of anticipation. Finucane & Smith's Travelling Dance Hall is coming to the Willaura Memorial Hall this Saturday, October 7.
An unmissable night out, Dance Hall is packed to the rafters with songbirds and disco divas, go-go dancers, Bollywood stars, and country music crooners.
Boasting 13 awards globally, Dance Hall holds the record for the longest Australian variety tour since the Gold Rush.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong said she was delighted that Finucane & Smith is bringing its award-winning variety show to our rural municipality.
"Dance Hall is born out of Finucane & Smith's love for regional and remote Australia, embracing regional singers, and musicians in their performances," Cr Armstrong said.
"The show celebrates the beauty of community under twinkling lights, satin table settings, and disco fever."
Willaura & District Community Development Group President Heather Fleming was rapt world-class live entertainment is coming to the town.
"Our community is pleased that Dance Hall is coming to our own patch," she said.
"We rarely have the opportunity of seeing world-class live entertainment in Willaura, and we urge the entire district to come along and enjoy the show. It should be a spectacular night, and one not to be missed."
Moira Finucane, an International cabaret star and creator of Dance Hall she looks forward to a night of fun with the locals.
"We've taken breathtaking variety, jaw-dropping dance and irresistible cabaret all over the world to 15 countries of standing ovations and international awards," she said.
"But one of the greatest loves for our company is swinging into a country town, meeting the amazing locals, and shining a light on local artistry of all kinds.
"We are always surprised, delighted, blown away and then we jump on stage together in an unmissable night that has the whole community dancing in the aisles, and seeing their own richness in a whole new light.
"It's always fun, wild, moving, and we always leave with new friends in our lives, and a promise to return."
The Dance Hall is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $35 Adult, $30 Concession; Willaura Memorial Hall doors open from 7.15pm on October 7 2023.
For more information or to book a table, visit the Ararat Visitor Information Centre or via www.ararattownhall.com.au.
