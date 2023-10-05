A COHORT of plucky Ararat pupils have created a unique way of marking Mental Health month in 2023 and are encouraging the community to join in and spread the positivity.
Resilient Ararat's Grow Happiness campaign is set to launch on Monday, October 9, providing participating schools and businesses with seeded cards they can plant at home.
The four card designs are embedded with various plant seeds and feature questions to help conversations around positive mental health.
Central Grampians LLEN executive Jane Moriarty said her organisation had been working with the students to plan, design and implement this year's campaign.
"The idea for Grow Happiness came directly from a workshop we held with an amazing bunch of students from Resilient Ararat's cluster schools," she said.
The students had a brainstorming session to come up with different ways they could bring happiness to the community and encourage open conversations around mental health, and this was the idea they all loved.
"Central Grampians LLEN staff helped the students bring the concept to life by researching seed paper suppliers and designing options for logos, branding and campaign materials.
"The students voted on all of these with the final say on the drive.
"We are so proud of what they've come up with and we are really encouraging the community to support the Grow Happiness initiative."
Community members who receive Grow Happiness cards are asked to share their answers to the questions on Facebook or Instagram and tag @resilientararat.
They can then plant the card in a pot or garden by following the instructions on the back.
"The idea is to watch the online conversations, and your new plants, grow throughout the month of October," Ms Moriarty said.
For more information on the Grow Happiness campaign, follow Resilient Ararat on Facebook and Instagram.
