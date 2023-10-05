The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Resilient Ararat planting seeds for groundbreaking Mental Health campaign

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A COHORT of plucky Ararat pupils have created a unique way of marking Mental Health month in 2023 and are encouraging the community to join in and spread the positivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.