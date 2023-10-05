Pacific Blue's Challicum Hills and Crowlands Sustainable Communities Fund is now open, with an available funding pool of $236,000 for eligible community groups and not-for-profit organisations.
As a leading renewable energy developer, Pacific Blue is committed to giving back to the communities that host its clean energy projects with positive and lasting social, environmental and economic benefits.
Previously, the fund has supported various projects, from a new oven at the Lexton Public Hall to a lighting upgrade at the Landsborough and District Bowls Club.
Pacific Blue chief executive Domenic Capomolla said it was a privilege to give back over $1 million in funding across 270 community projects.
"This year marks 20 years since we commissioned the Challicum Hills wind farm, and local community organisations have been with us every step of the way," he said.
"These funds are a small - but important - contribution to the critical work these community groups do in the area."
Pacific Blue has removed the $10,000 cap to incentivise community organisations to work together on projects that deliver more significant community impact.
Mr Capomolla said the Challicum Hills and Crowlands Sustainable Communities Fund is looking to support projects across health and welfare, education and training, environment, sport and recreation, culture and arts, and projects that support the health and welfare of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Community and not-for-profit organisations from the following towns are encouraged to apply for project funding: Ararat Rural City, Crowlands, Landsborough, Elmhurst, Amphitheatre, Barkly, Moonambel, Raglan, Redback, Natte Yallok and Lexton.
Communities and projects closest to the Challicum Hills and Crowlands wind farm sites will be prioritised.
For more information or application help, a face-to-face session will be held on Thursday, October 12, at 6pm at Alexandra Oval Community Centre.
More information about the fund visit www.pacificblue.com.au.
