9 Circa Way, Ararat | House of the Week

By Ararat House of the Week
October 6 2023 - 10:00am
A very stylish and unique design | House of the Week
3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 9 Circa Way, Ararat
  • $450,000 - $470,000
  • AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
  • CONTACT: Brad Jensen 0438 521 039
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am Saturday

Packed with many desirable features, and built in a new estate, this property makes an ideal family home.

