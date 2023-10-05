A very stylish and unique design | House of the Week

Packed with many desirable features, and built in a new estate, this property makes an ideal family home.
The main central living area is the hub and shares itself with the spacious and open plan kitchen and meals area. The kitchen features a quality stainless steel gas cooktop and electric oven, quality cabinetry and a large pantry.
There are three generous sized bedrooms. The main has a walk-in robe and ensuite and the others have a built-in robe each. Plus, the second living area at the front could easily convert to a fourth bedroom, and the main bathroom is big.
Externally you'll find a neat and low-maintenance yard with secure fencing, plus there's an oversized single garage.
