The Ararat Rats celebrated a successful WFNL season with its senior presentation day at the Alexandra Oval clubrooms on Friday, September 29.
2023 was a season to remember for the Rats faithful as nine of its 10 teams made it through to finals action.
13 and Under and C Grade were the best-performing netball grades, with both bowing out in the semi-final.
Ruck Cody Lindsay capped off a consistent season, taking home the Olver Memorial Medal as the senior football best and fairest.
Lindsay played 18 of a possible 19 matches in 2023 and featured in the best on nine occasions.
Not only was it Lindsay's tap work that stood out, but also his effectiveness once the football hit the ground made him a constant threat.
Ararat president David Hosking said that Lindsay had a stand out season.
"We were rapt for Cody just because he's just such a terrific bloke. So for him to win the best and fairest was just great for him." Hosking said.
"He was a well-deserving winner. I thought personally he was our most consistent player, and a lot of other people agreed with me."
Not only does Lindsay make an impact on the field, but he is loved off it.
"Every club probably has a Cody Lindsay, and we love the one we've got because what he brings is great," Hosking said.
Ben Taylor came runner-up, with joint Toohey Medallist Jake Robinson voted most consistent.
Rats co-coach Jess Taylor took home the Pat Dunn Memorial Medal as the A Grade netball best and fairest.
Taylor played 13 games in 2023 and spent most of her time on the court at wing attack or centre.
Georgie Peel finished runner-up, as she spent time in both defensive and attacking circles during the season.
Goal keeper Bella Westbrook claimed most consistent.
