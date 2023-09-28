New field lights have been installed to support AFLW games played at Gordon Street Recreation Reserve, with premium soccer field lighting to follow.
The 200 lux LED light towers over the sports ground will significantly improve competition and training opportunities for local teams from sunrise to sunset.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the upgrades to the reserve would light up the future of rural sport for clubs in the region.
"Collectively, sporting clubs play an important role in enabling young people to get active, develop skills and a sense of belonging," he said.
"Juniors and seniors will soon be able to enjoy use of a world-class training ground once the sun goes down. Once complete, this premium facility will be a fantastic community asset, bridging the gap between elite and grassroots sports.
"This vital infrastructure ensures that local clubs can increase participation and keep pace with the growth of the sport."
Council engineer Damith Yapa said the modern pavilion includes modern changing rooms, separate rooms for trainers, doctors, umpires, and match officials, a large kitchen and a social room that will benefit the wider community.
"Works are progressing well with the multi-use Pavilion - crews have plastered and painted the interior, laid tiles, flashed windows, installed kitchen fixtures and fittings, and installed a new power connection, which will service the facility for visitors and sports users," Mr Yapa said.
"We've installed lights in the carpark and along the walking path. The construction of four new 35-metre light towers, along with the installation of the light fittings, will enable clubs to host games in the evenings, which will benefit the whole community.
"Next is the installation of new lighting for the soccer field."
This project was funded by the Victorian Government's Community Sports Infrastructure Stimulus Program and a $1.8 million grant from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
