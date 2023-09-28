The Ararat Advertiser
New LED field lights illuminate Ararat's Gordon Street Recreation Reserve

By Staff Reporters
September 28 2023 - 3:00pm
New field lights have been installed to support AFLW games played at Gordon Street Recreation Reserve, with premium soccer field lighting to follow.

