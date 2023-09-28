The Ararat Advertiser
Nick Bulger awarded Life Membership at Ararat Eagles presentation night

By Ben Fraser
September 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Nick Bulger was bestowed with a life membership to the Ararat Eagles in a star-studded presentation night on Saturday, September 23.

