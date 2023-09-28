Nick Bulger was bestowed with a life membership to the Ararat Eagles in a star-studded presentation night on Saturday, September 23.
Bulger, who has played 250 games with the club, joins brother Brent, who was made a life member in 2018.
Young Levi Weppner was named best club person to unanimous applause.
Ararat Eagles captain Jaydo Wright has capped off a stellar season by winning the club's senior football best and fairest award.
Wright, a two-time Mininera and District League Best and Fairest winner, took home the prize ahead of Tom Taurau.
The versatile ruckman also won the club's goal-kicking award with 41 majors, well ahead of Taurau and Reece Kettle, with 21 and 20 goals, respectively.
Backman Aaron Neil was bestowed with the coach's award.
Goal-scoring dynamo Faith Biddle took home the club's senior netball best and fairest award, with defender Taryn Kelly named the runner-up.
It was Biddle's first season with the Eagles, having joined the club from Gippsland.
Kelly, a cornerstone of the side's remarkable finals run, was named the best player in the finals.
After a solid season, Lucinda Taylor was awarded the coaches' award, while midcourter Hayley Holmes was named the most valuable player.
A consistent season in the reserves saw Alex Asuncion win the side's best and fairest award; he was named in the best eight times in 2023.
Isaiah Palamo was named runners-up. Brenton Lewis was declared the players' player.
Booming right-footer Nick Taylor was named best in finals, while the evergreen Andrew Robinson was named most consistent.
James Hollis was the reserve competition's fourt best goal-scorer and led the Eagles with 35 majors.
The premiership winning B Grade side shared the accolades and awards, with midcourter Katelyn Hull named the side's best and fairest for 2023, ahead of defender Holly Fratin.
Sian Wynd was given the coach's award.
Hannah Maxwell took home the C Grade netball best and fairest award, ahead of defender Emma Leggett.
Midcourter Chloe Bond won the 18 and Under best and fairest award ahead of defender Willow Cox.
Tamsyn Kettle was named most determined, Ella Rhodes most improved and Ruby Billett was given the coach's award.
Rohan Newson was named the under 16.5 football best and fairest, ahead of Alby O'Neill. Darnell Nawwi led the side's goal kicking.
Kaylee Roberts won the club's 15 and under best and fairest.
