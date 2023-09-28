A modern home for the family

This well-built, low-maintenance family home offers all of the modern comforts.
Featuring four bedrooms, each has a built-in robe and the main bedroom has an ensuite and a walk-in robe.
The open plan living-kitchen area boasts gas cooking, a dishwasher, a corner pantry, pot drawers and great storage-preparation area, and the large living area leads you out to the undercover entertaining area.
Other features include a 2550mm ceiling height, double-glazed windows, ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling, and solar panels.
The double garage has a remote roller door and there's plenty of room in the backyard with a garden shed, a paved patio area with a shade sail and some lawn area for the kids.
