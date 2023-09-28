The Ararat Advertiser
58 Churchill Avenue, Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
Updated September 29 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:30am
A modern home for the family
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • $530,000 - $550,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
  • CONTACT: Michael Fratin 0409 184 572
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This well-built, low-maintenance family home offers all of the modern comforts.

