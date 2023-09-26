The Ararat Advertiser
Police investigate fatal shooting in Ararat

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:26pm
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in Ararat on Tuesday, September 26. File picture
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in Ararat this morning.

