Police investigate fatal shooting in Ararat

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in Ararat this morning.
Emergency services were called to an address on Kennel Road at about 11.45am on Tuesday, September 26, following reports a woman had been shot.
A woman, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The parties are believed to know each other, and detectives are not looking for anyone else about the incident.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.
