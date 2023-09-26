Multipurpose window treatments that add value to your home

The right window treatments can add value to your home. Picture supplied

Whether you're upgrading your home to enhance your lifestyle or want to make it more appealing to potential buyers, there's a lot you can do to add value to your home. But where to start? You could swap out the kitchen countertops or take on a bigger project like renovating a whole bathroom. But if you're looking for a smaller effective upgrade, consider your window treatments. This often-overlooked but highly impactful upgrade can make any home even more attractive and functional!

How window treatments affect the value of your home

Window treatments like roller shutters and outdoor blinds add value to your home both in form and function:

Improve your home's curb appeal

Outdoor window treatments, in particular, can improve the curb appeal of your home, and make it more attractive and inviting to potential buyers (if that is your goal). Roller shutters and outdoor blinds are attractive features that boost your home's aesthetic and also suggest functional benefits like privacy. Speaking of which...

Better privacy and light filtration

With effective window treatments in place, you can rest assured that no peeping Tom's will get the better of you. Raise and lower roller shutters and blinds to tailor the amount of light you let into your home, and the level of privacy you need, throughout your day. If you like to entertain at home, then outdoor blinds can help you to create an inviting space without feeling watched by your neighbours.

Potential cost savings on electricity

Did you know that both indoor and outdoor window treatments can help you save money on your home cooling and heating? Blinds and shutters create an additional barrier between your home and the outdoors, making it harder for heat to escape - or get into - your home.

In winter, you'll notice that the warm indoor air dissipates when it comes into contact with cold windows. An addition such as roller shutters, for example, can act as a barrier between your windows and the harsh conditions, preventing valuable heat loss.

What kind of window treatments to avoid

Particularly if you're trying to sell your home, don't forget to check out your window fixtures and contract a repairman or painter to touch them up before hitting the market.

The best window treatments that add value

Indoor blinds and curtains are subjective, and are often the first thing someone changes when moving in. So, when investing in your home, look to the outdoor window treatments for inspiration. You can work with a high quality window treatment manufacturer to customise a solution to your needs and ensure that your home looks, and functions, beautifully.

Roller shutters:

Security roller shutters are a great option that offer peace of mind. Not only are they a visual deterrent, but the best security roller shutters are virtually impossible to pry open from the outdoors.

Similarly, bushfire resistant roller shutters offer a uniquely Australian reassurance. With these, your home will be more protected than most. They can also reduce heat by up to 90%, decrease the likelihood of your windows exploding, and can keep debris out of your home.

Outdoor blinds:

Do you like to live and entertain outdoors year-round? Then outdoor blinds are a priceless improvement for your home. With them, you get privacy on demand, plus a shield from all kinds of weather so you can live al fresco despite the unpredictable Melbourne weather.

More than just a pretty window treatment