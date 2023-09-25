The Ararat Advertiser
Peter Gibson secures 10th club aggregate award at SACCC awards night

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 25 2023 - 10:00am
Club stalwart Peter Gibson earned a record 10th Club Aggregate at the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club presentation night on Friday, September 22.

