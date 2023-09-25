Club stalwart Peter Gibson earned a record 10th Club Aggregate at the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club presentation night on Friday, September 22.
Gibson's record-breaking gong celebrates the most consistent competitor for the cross-country season.
The club also awarded Mark Thompson the Open Men's Championship, with Annie Brown and Helen McPherson named the Ladies Open Championship joint-winners.
Gibson first took out the club aggregate in 1990; he would have to wait another 10 years to win his second aggregate award.
Gibson won the award with a total of 135 points from Jack Trounson (124 points) and Matt Haddow (114 points).
In the Open Championship, the early leader in the season was Paul Fenn, after winning the first two races.
However, due to injury disrupting the back half of his season, Fenn would have to settle for third place with 27 total points.
Matt Haddow capped off a fantastic season in the aggregate and the Open Championship, placing second with 30 championship points.
Mark Thompson took out the top points (36) and the Open Championship title for the fifth time since starting with the club.
In the Ladies' Championship, the victory was shared between Brown and McPherson after both finished with 29 championship points.
Notably, Leah Seebohm earned 40 points but did not qualify as she did not compete in the minimum races throughout the season.
Sue Blizzard was awarded second place (21 points) and Nicki Blackie came 3rd (11 points).
The Over 40's Club Championship saw a repeat of the Open Men's result, with Mark Thompson winning from Matt Haddow and Paul Fenn.
The Over 50's Club Championship was won by Peter Gibson (33 points), John Peacock (28 points) and Jack Trounson (26 points).
Acacia Merrick was recognised for her wonderful first season competing with SACCC and given the Club Encouragement Award.
Jack Trounson was also acknowledged for his tireless efforts for the club and was given the Club Person of the Year award.
The major milestone runs were acknowledged on the night, with a certificate of achievement awarded to Paul Fenn for his 100th run with the club throughout the season; Jack Trounson was given a framed picture collage for his record-breaking 700th run.
"We've had a fantastic season in 2023 with 12 new members coming along to the club," president Mark Thompson said.
"We've celebrated many inspiring victories and people along the way.
"A huge highlight for most of us this season was Jack Trounson's 700th run, which took 45 years to realise. If the 2024 season is anything like what we've had this year, the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club is looking forward to a bright future."
The club will now look towards the 2024 season with their Annual General Meeting in November.
If you are interested in getting involved with the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club in 2024, visit https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home/
