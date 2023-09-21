Ararat motorists will continue to experience some of the worst petrol prices in the state, according to new data from a national peak body.
Motorists can expect a tank of fuel to cost more than $125 as spiking oil prices and a weakening Australian dollar keep the price of petrol above 200 cents a litre.
A new report from the Australian Institute of Petroleum says a litre of unleaded petrol in Ararat costs 204.9 cents, 6.7 c/l above the regional Victorian average.
Other stern Victoria regional centres, including Warrnambool (195.1 cents per litre) and Ballarat (197.4c/l), boast lower prices and a lure to tourists during the peak school holiday period.
Energy expert at the comparison site, Chris Ford, said the latest surge in fuel prices unfortunately coincided with the start of school holidays in many states, which would pile pressure on already-stretched family finances.
Mr Ford said there was a complex picture underpinning fuel markets, with higher wholesale prices and the weaker Australian dollar playing a role.
Oil benchmarks had lifted 30 per cent since June, with the Brent oil futures lifting above $US93 a barrel late last week. This was the highest level reached by the vital oil benchmark since November 2022.
Commonwealth Bank commodities expert Vivek Dhar said supply cuts by major oil producers were keeping upward pressure on prices, with the latest data showing global stockpiles starting to decline sharply.
He said Saudi Arabia and Russia had extended their supply and export cuts through to the end of the year against expectations that they would ease in October.
Mr Dhar said oil prices above $US100 a barrel were not unthinkable in the second half of 2023 under these conditions, but stockpiles would need to fall as rapidly in September as in August for that to eventuate.
He said elevated refining margins and a weaker Australian dollar were also feeding into Australia's higher cost of petrol and diesel.
"A weaker Australian dollar looms as a threat in coming months if China's economic data surprises on the downside and iron ore prices retreat materially," he wrote.
Higher fuel prices could also complicate the Reserve Bank's return of inflation to its two-to-three per cent target range.
AMP economist Shane Oliver said fuel prices would directly boost inflation numbers and likely worry Australia's central bank. But he said it would unlikely trigger another interest rate hike in isolation.
Dr Oliver said the latest fuel price hike was hitting the economy at a very different time than when the conflict in Ukraine triggered a surge last year. He added an extra $10 a week in fuel costs would amount to another hit to household budgets at a time when mortgage holders were already enduring sharp increases in their repayments.
