The sun was shining on the Wimmera's best footballers as they took to Dimboola Recreation Reserve for WFNL grand final day on Saturday, September 16.
The Ararat Rats claimed the premiership in both the senior and reserve grade football.
The last time the club achieved this feat was in 1999.
Matt Walder's side defeated Southern Mallee by 21 points, whilst the reserves clinged to a two-point win over the Demons.
The win marked a number of memorable milestone for the Ararat Football Netball Club.
It was the first time the senior and reserves side had won a premiership together since 1999, 24 years ago.
While it had only been four years since the reserves held the premiership cup, the seniors ended a 22-year drought, having last won in 2001.
The double win highlighted the importance of growing players from within; 17 senior players started with Ararat in the under 14s competition; 11 reserves players started with Ararat at the same level.
