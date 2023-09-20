The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ararat Rural City Council welcomes three new citizens at ceremony

Updated September 20 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ararat Rural City residents hailing from Germany, Sudan, and Spain have pledged their ties to Australia at a recent citizenship ceremony held at Alexandra Oval Community Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.