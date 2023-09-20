Ararat Rural City residents hailing from Germany, Sudan, and Spain have pledged their ties to Australia at a recent citizenship ceremony held at Alexandra Oval Community Centre.
Coinciding with National Wattle Day, official proceedings were led by Mayor Jo Armstrong and Deputy Mayor Bob Sanders, and joined by Moyston Primary School choir, and family and friends watching on.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong, who presided over the ceremony, spoke of the significance of the wattle, and the responsibilities that come with becoming an Australian citizen.
"National Wattle Day signifies new beginnings and what better way to mark the start of spring than to embrace new citizens and the culture they bring with them. Australia's diversity is one of our greatest strengths," she said.
"Much like the wattle, our rural communities are strong, resilient, and continue to bloom even when faced with adversity - the flower very much embodies the Australian spirit.
"Congratulations to our newest Australians, Kok Deng Manyuon Akoi, Juana Beltran Amarat, and Jan Ibs-von Seht -- I appreciate that you have chosen Ararat Rural City as your place to call home."
Moyston resident Jan Ibs-von Seht celebrated becoming a citizen after living in Australia for 38 years.
"I come from a farming background and always appreciate the rural lifestyle - after travelling around the country, I met my wife and the rest is history," Mr Ibs-von Seht said.
"I feel proud to officially be part of a country that has made me feel welcomed right from the very start - the citizenship ceremony was the final step in officially becoming an Aussie.
"The surprise performance by the children from Moyston Primary School was really special. My family has a strong connection with Moyston Primary School as our kids attended the local school."
A spokesperson from Moyston Primary School noted that pupils were honoured to be a part of the Citizenship ceremony.
"Singing the Australian National Anthem was a very special moment for us all," they said.
"We have been studying Civics and Citizenship this term at school and will be attending a camp in Canberra next month.
"We would like to congratulate the three new Australian citizens and thank you for allowing us to attend today."
