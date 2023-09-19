Just like the Rats' premiership-winning footballers, Helen McPherson has put in a decent couple of days' worth of celebrations.
McPherson returned to Ararat on Sunday after a joint birthday in Bendigo on Saturday, only to kick off the day with her 18th wedding anniversary and then take out the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club's President's 5km Handicap.
Held at Alec McKenzie Dam in the Ararat Hills Regional Park, runners were met with near-perfect conditions.
Competitors were released from the starter gates in a mass formation to decide who would take out the fastest runners awards over the 5km distance.
In the women's Championship race, Leah Seebohm was the race favourite in the female event and set a cracking pace to lead out McPherson and Annie Brown.
Mark Thompson developed an early lead from Matt Haddow and Paul Fenn, who has returned to competition after a frustrating period of injury.
After negotiating a fast first kilometre, with a challenging middle section of the President's 5km race, the lead runners decided who would take home the chocolates for the day, with Leah Seebohm showing a clean set of heels, finishing first in the Women's Championship (23' 47") from a fast finishing McPherson (24' 39") and Brown in third (25' 01").
In the men's category, Mark Thompson was able to take out the fastest split for the day, completing the course just under the 19-minute mark (18' 59") from Haddow (2nd in 23' 07") and Fenn in third (23' 45").
After handicaps were applied, McPherson edged ahead for the win by just seven seconds from Nicki Blacki and Matt Haddow.
Club President Mark Thompson commended McPherson's commitment following the two-hour trip to make the 9am start time.
"A lot of people would say that unfortunately, they won't be able to be there but nope, Helen was there front and centre," he said.
"So, of anyone that was deserving of the win today, we have to take our hats off to Helen and Dewayne, her husband."
McPherson said she was pushing for a personal best to cap off the season.
"I was pushing it fairly hard for most of it, in a couple of the downhill sections I felt I could ease it off a little bit and just get into a bit of a rhythm," she said.
"Although for most of it, I was really pushing for a PB."
Since completing her first marathon in May at the Great Ocean Road Marathon, McPherson worked towards a half marathon personal best in the upcoming Melbourne Marathon.
Coached by Sue Blizzard, she hopes to achieve a time under two hours.
"Sue has a lot more faith in me than I do! We're looking at that sub 2 hour range, so here's hoping I can pull that off," McPherson said.
The race ended a remarkable Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club series.
The proud club, founded in 1968, will celebrate another fantastic season of competition this coming Friday and announce the much-celebrated Club Aggregate Winner, along with the Male and Female Club Champions.
