The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

With time on her hands and crime on her mind, the new author began writing.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
September 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Published author Cherry Morgan wrote her first book by hand and has embarked on a second book.. Picture supplied
Published author Cherry Morgan wrote her first book by hand and has embarked on a second book.. Picture supplied

A combination of life experience, a love of writing, and a broken leg has opened the door of publishing for Cherry Morgan. Still, no one was more surprised than she was when a publisher picked up her handwritten manuscript and published her first book, Canal Princess.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.