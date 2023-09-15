A combination of life experience, a love of writing, and a broken leg has opened the door of publishing for Cherry Morgan. Still, no one was more surprised than she was when a publisher picked up her handwritten manuscript and published her first book, Canal Princess.
With one success story on the shelves, she is already working on a second.
"I love catching the crook," she said. "But I don't want to be a spoiler alert, so I won't say any more about that at the moment," she said.
Ms Morgan always enjoyed writing, but a busy life in engineering, fashion designing, bra and pantie manufacturing, two marriages, and a move to Australia from home in England delayed her writing ambitions until misfortune struck when she suffered a broken leg.
With time on her hands and crime on her mind, she began writing.
Canal Princess is set in England, and I drew on my own experiences to begin with, but then the rest just came out of my mind," she said. " I just write page one and then keep going."
Ms Morgan never believed she would be a successful writer or successful at anything, she said because she'd grown up with criticism from her mother and a difficult marriage.
"When you are told you are stupid often enough, you believe it," she said.
Above all, one memory that stuck in her mind was the day she came home to an empty house.
"My husband had stripped the house and gone; I had nothing," she said.
After arriving in Australia in 1970, she began looking for work.
She approached a Wollongong manufacturing company and immediately began working as a machinist.
"I walked in and told the manager I was experienced, and I got the job," she said.
"He said you can start on Monday,"
Ms Morgan spent many years working in the manufacturing trade and designing men's and women's clothing in Victoria.
She wrote small stories for her church when she was involved in the communion services but never attempted a book until she had time on her hands after breaking her leg recently.
"When I finished my story, I asked my friend to type up my manuscript, and she thought it was good; she showed it to a former Editor at her church, and he approached Amazon and published it.
"I couldn't believe it was good enough, but since word got out that I have published a book, I'm so busy with interviews and appointments I had to get a diary," she said.
Canal Princess is available through Amazon.
