A PROMISE made on a French battlefield more than a century ago was the genesis for torch bearers taking to Ararat's streets to mark 100 years of Legacy.
On a cool Saturday morning, more than 100 people gathered at Ararat Legacy to mark the momentous occasion, including mayors of neighbouring municipalities, special guests and community members.
Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan unveiled a plaque at the Ararat Legacy headquarters with AME Systems managing director and legatee Nick Carthew and Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison. Legatee Des Weller unveiled a second plaque at the Ararat Cenotaph.
Mr Carthew was given the honour of carrying the torch first, while mayor Jo Armstrong cut the ribbon to mark the start of the relay with Mr Tehan.
The relay then made its way to the war memorial via Moore Street, where the Last Post was played and a minute's silence observed.
Comprising Legatees, Legacy beneficiaries and recently-serving veterans, the torch bearers represent those who have had an involvement with Legacy or have served in the military.
Speaking after his leg of the relay, Ron Jensen said he was honoured to be part of the celebrations.
"It's a heck of a privilege," he said.
"One hundred years is a big milestone."
The gravity of the event was not lost on Mr Jensen.
"We're very fortunate to be the generation that celebrates this centenary celebrations," he said.
"You think of Stan Savage, the founder of Legacy in 1923; I don't know what he would have envisaged in 2023.
"It's a very exciting thing to do."
Based on the promise of a Digger to his dying mate in the trenches of the Western Front a century ago to "look after the missus and kids", Legacy is Australia's only veterans' service dedicated to supporting the partners and families of serving members who lost their lives or their health.
Before the formalities, guests could view several vehicles, highlighting the many changes in military transport during Legacy's time.
While the Australian Army's Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle showed what troops could traverse warzones today, two 1952 Austin Champs showed what soldiers were using more than seven decades earlier.
The relay will finish on October 13, at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance.
