Lifestyle property of your dreams

Only minutes from Ararat's CBD, is this wonderful property comprised of three spacious bedrooms with built-in robes, including a main bedroom with an ensuite with shower and separate spa bath.
Featuring quality Victorian hardwood floors throughout, this home has been meticulously cared for.
The kitchen is well-appointed with quality stainless steel appliances. The dining area is a good size and opens up to the spacious lounge area. There's also a great study with built-in shelves, and a family bathroom with a bath and separate shower.
There is a large, undercover deck, a well-established orchid and veggie garden, and power-connected shed with a studio area.
