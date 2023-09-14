The Ararat Advertiser
Rats ready for revenge against Giants

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
September 14 2023 - 8:00pm
Matthew Spalding breaks a tackle inside the forward 50 during the WFNL preliminary final against Horsham Saints on Sunday, September 10. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Seven unanswered goals in the first quarter from Ararat led to a 110-point win over the Horsham Saints in the WFNL preliminary final on September 10, winning 25.21 (171) - 9.7 (61).

