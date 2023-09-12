The Wimmera Football and Netball League held its senior presentation night on Monday, September 11 at the Horsham Golf Club.
Tom Eckel, Stawell - 20 votes
Jake Robinson, Ararat - 20 votes
Warriors coach Tom Eckel has been versatile in the 2023 season.
Eckel spent time in all three areas across the ground.
In 16 matches, Eckel featured in the best on 11 occasions and kicked 11 goals.
His season-high of three majors came against Horsham in round eight.
Rats midfielder Jake Robinson has won a Toohey Medal in his second season in red and white.
Robinson polled his 20 votes from only 13 regular season matches.
He featured in the best on seven occasions and added three goals.
In the Rats' two final matches, Robinson kicked a goal in the second semi-final and was named in the best in Ararat's 110-point preliminary final win.
Runner-up - Frazer Driscoll, Nhill - 19 votes
Leading goal kicker - Mitch Martin, Horsham Saints, 55 goals
Best under 21 player - Brody Pope, Horsham Demons
Timothy Bone, Nhill - 17 votes
Timothy Bone has capped off a remarkably consistent season with a best and fairest medal.
In 12 matches, Bone averaged a goal per game to go along with 11 best players nods.
A season-high three goals came against the defending premier Horsham Demons in round five.
Runner-up - Gavin Kelm, Horsham Saints - 16 votes
Abby Hallam, Horsham Saints- 29 votes
Abby Hallam has enjoyed a consistent season in the attacking goal ring for the Saints, but it is not just her attacking threat that makes her a dangerous player.
Hallam's ability to harass opposition defenders coming out of their defensive third has seen her cause several turnovers.
In her 16 matches in the regular season, Hallam shot 420 goals with a high of 46 against Ararat in round 17.
Hallam also featured in the Saints' best in five matches.
Runner-up - Ellen Bennett, Nhill 27 votes
Leading goal thrower - Jorja Clode, Horsham Saints, 668 goals
Best under 21 player - Holly Ross, Dimboola
Zeena Kelm, Horsham Saints - 22 votes
Kelm has been a rock in the Saints' defensive ring for the entire season.
During her 14 regular season matches, Kelm finished in the best five times.
The Saints battle the Demons in the B Grade grand final on Saturday, September 16.
Runners up - Brianna Luciani, Horsham Demons and Holly Combe, Horsham Saints - 21 votes
Leading goal thrower - Samantha Cook, Stawell 518 goals
Courtney Mcilvride, Stawell - 22 votes
McIlvride has been key to the Warriors' premiership defence.
In her 11 regular season matches, McIlvride was named in the best on four occasions.
Stawell faces off against Horsham in the grand final at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Runner-up - Janelle Knight, Horsham Demons - 21 votes
Leading goal thrower - Mikayla Rethus, Horsham Demons, 509 goals
Georgia Baker-Miller, Horsham Saints - 20 votes
Baker-Miller was a constant threat for the Saints in the attacking goal ring.
In 10 matches during the regular season, Baker-Miller shot 298 goals, with 46 coming against Nhill in round 18.
Baker-Miller featured in the best four times as the Saints clinched a grand final berth against Horsham.
Runner-up - Michelle Clarkson, Horsham Demons, 15 votes
Leading goal throwers - Georgia Baker-Miller, Michelle Clarkson 298 goals
