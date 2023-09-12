Tatyoon should go down as the most dominant sides in the Mininera & District Netball Association's post-pandemic era after winning back-to-back A Grade premierships.
The Hawks defeated the Ararat Eagles 38-34 in testing conditions at Conna Wilson Reserve, Mininera, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
It was not all smooth sailing for Tatyoon; a 35-game win streak was snapped after the Eagles won the sides' previous encounter in the semi final.
Coach Zoe Astbury said the defending premiers needed to refocus after the loss.
"There was a lot of pressure throughout the year," she said.
"We found ourselves unstuck in that first final against the Eagles. They played an absolute amazing game, and they're a phenomenal, phenomenal team. They really pushed us in that that one-goal loss and gave us a reality check."
Despite the consistent rain throughout the day, both sides played the game at top speed from the first whistle.
While the tussle between the Eagles' Faith Biddle and Tatyoon's Amelia Rundle created early fireworks, Taryn Kelly and Maggie Astbury fought for every ball at the opposite end.
The Hawks' Grace Astbury started strongly, scoring seven goals in the opening quarter at 87.5 per cent accuracy, while Biddle shot eight from 12 shots. At quarter time, Tatyoon lead 11-9.
The Eagles made several changes, bringing in Marissa Joiner at Goal Keeper, and moving Kelly onto Maggie Astbury, while Tatyoon made changes on the wings.
Hawks vice captain Alice Asbury provided drive through the midcourt, linking up Jane Astbury, to provide opportunities to Grace and Maggie.
It was a hard slog for both team, shooting a collective 19 goals from 27 shots; however, Tatyoon extended its lead, going into the main break 22-17.
While Tatyoon went onto court with the same seven, Ararat made more wholesale changes; noteabley, Zanetta Hosking came on for Kira Stapleton.
Hosking had an immediate impact, scoring six goals from eight shots, helping cut the deficit down to three goals at the final break.
Grace Astbury had her best scoring quarter, shooting six goals from 11 attempts.
In the final term, Ararat did all it could to draw even, and at time moved within one goal of Tatyoon, only for the defending premiers to move ahead after a turn over.
Seven key interceptions by Zoe Astbury and Rundle gave the Hawks multiple chances to seal the game; however, Tatyoon could only manage to score seven goals from 15 attempts.
Biddle left the game midway through the final due to the blood rule, and finished the game with 21 goals.
As the final whistle blew, it was Tatyoon's time to celebrate, avenging the semi final loss, and winning it's back-to-back premierships.
Grace Astbury finished with 21 goals, Maggie Astbury added 17 for the Hawks. Ararat's Zanetta Hosking finished with 11 goals from two quarters, while Kira Stapleton added two goals.
Jane Astbury was awarded best on court for her efforts through the midcourt.
"Jane started doing defense in the first quarter; then we just needed that little bit more movement in attack," Zoe Astbury said.
"She just owned the ball and created all these beautiful plays."
The coach praised Alice Astbury, who coached the B Grade game before running out four quarters in centre.
"She our little mitochondria cell. She just runs and runs and runs," Astbury said.
"To come off the bench after her coaching the B Grade team after a loss and to come out and play the way she did is massive credit."
The coach said having the senior footballers, plus B and C Grade netballs in the grand final made for an unforgettable week.
"It is such a beautiful club; to watch C Grade play the game they did at the start got us fired up," she said.
"Having the support of the senior footballers is amazing and and vice versa. We're just all good mates, which is really important."
