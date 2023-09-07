The Ararat Advertiser
2-4 High Street, Navarre

By Emily Gibbs
September 8 2023 - 8:30am
Rural lifestyle in friendly township
Rural lifestyle in friendly township

3 Bed | 1 Bath | 1 Car

  • 2-4 High Street, Navarre
  • $350,000
  • Land: 3,530 square metres
  • Agency: Nutrien Harcourts Stawell
  • Contact: Bruce Mc Ilvride 03 5358 2100
  • Inspect: By appointment

This well-maintained, long-held family home in the heart of Navarre is situated on an approximately 3,530 square metre block.

