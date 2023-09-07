Rural lifestyle in friendly township

This well-maintained, long-held family home in the heart of Navarre is situated on an approximately 3,530 square metre block.
It is a great opportunity for those looking for a rural lifestyle in a friendly country township.
The home has three double bedrooms, one with built-in robes, a modernised bathroom that is wheelchair friendly, and a good laundry with a second, separate toilet.
The large lounge room adjoins the open kitchen and dining room, providing plenty of space for the whole family.
Outside, there's room for dogs and chooks. Enjoy the well established gardens which attract plenty of birds. There's also a single garage, barn and old shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.