Property of the Week

17 High Street West, Ararat

By Emily Gibbs
September 8 2023 - 8:30am
Exceptional updated family home
4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 17 High Street West, Ararat
  • $435,000
  • Land: 815 square metres (approx.)
  • Agency: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
  • Contact: Brad Jensen 0438 521 039
  • Inspect: September 9, 9.30 - 9.45am

This thoughtfully designed brick home presents options for families, retirees and investors. It features an adjoining self-contained unit with its own entry, kitchenette, bathroom and fourth bedroom.

