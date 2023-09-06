Ararat's Paul O'Loughlan has enjoyed a life long passion with cars, but he started the collection later in life.
"I bought them all within six months," he said. "Once I bought one I sort of bought more.
"I was thinking about it for a while, and with good interest rates, I thought I better do it now."
His red WB ute, blue HQ Sandman and HZ Kingswood turned plenty of eyes during the most recent Coffee n Cars meet on September 3.
"The Kingswood is a genuine 5.0 L '308' V8," he said.
"They're all V8s with the sports dash and four speed manuals. Pretty hand cars, I reckon.
When it comes time to show and shines, Mr O'Loughlan has plenty of volunteers to help move the cars.
"I have no problem finding help - my brother and cousin live in town."
The next Coffee n Cars show is Sunday, October 1.
