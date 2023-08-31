The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Minister responds to media coverage of Settlement Agreement

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Hon Gabrielle Williams Picture supplied
Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Hon Gabrielle Williams Picture supplied

Message from Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Hon Gabrielle Williams MP

Response to media coverage of Recognition and Settlement Agreement between the Victorian Government and Barengi Gadjin Land Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.