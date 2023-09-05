James and Hayley Collicoat have taken the old adage of thinking outside the square to a whole new level.
With no money and little business experience, they opened a butcher shop in Avoca seven years ago.
They now own five shops, and have a swag of medals to prove that their approach to success was they just needed to work hard and have a consistently good Australian product.
In August 2023 they were awarded four gold medals, three silver, and one bronze and took out top honours in the overall category for the best Kabana in Australia in the Charcuterie Excellence Awards.
"My husband had 10 years of experience as a butcher," Ms Collicoat said.
"We decided to forge our own path, but banks and financial institutions wouldn't touch us.
"So I put a proposal to the owner of the shop we wanted to buy, he accepted my offer and the rest is history.
"We went around the roadblocks and even though we were confident we could make a success of the Avoca shop, we never imagined we'd own five shops in seven years."
While they were building their company, they had four children in five years, one shop burnt down due to a dehydrated dead mouse, and they survived a global pandemic.
"We put ourselves on our customer's tables every day, Christmas, birthdays, and dinner time, and we take that seriously," Ms Collicoat said.
"We are a part of our customers' lives, and we must supply the best product we can possibly make because of that privilege."
Working on staff with the Collicoats means being a part of a bigger family.
"Our two older children, now 13 and 12, work in the shop after school," Ms Collicoat said.
"We employ students to give them an opportunity to learn about customer service, how to treat people, what a business needs to succeed, and whether they remain in a butcher shop or not, they are skills that will benefit them in any job or career they go into.
"I always tell people my husband is the butcher but I'm the brains but really, we are a good partnership.
"He often questions my decisions before we jump into the next venture and so far I haven't led him astray."
They opened their first shop in Avoca seven years ago, Maryborough five, Ararat three, Castlemaine two and Stawell six months ago.
In 2018 the Avoca shop was gutted by fire, and they had to rebuild.
Due to new legislation, the new build had to be upgraded from what they had but the silver lining is they have a new shop that is much more modern than they ever imagined they'd have.
"I say to people, anyone can do it; we had no money, no family money, but we thought outside the box, and when we got knocked back by every bank and lender we approached, it was just a matter of what can we do and we did it," she said.
In seven years of trading, they have never come home empty-handed from the annual awards.
"We take every comment to heart, good and not so, and over the years our willingness to listen to our customers and peers has got us where we are because we continued to improve and adapt our products."
The winning entries came out of our display cabinet they were not prepared, especially for the awards.
They were the same award-winning products that our customers have on their tables every night.
"Sometimes if you dream big, they can come true," she said.
