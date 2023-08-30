The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

52A King Street, Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
Updated September 1 2023 - 9:42am, first published August 31 2023 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy low maintenance living
Enjoy low maintenance living

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 52A King Street, Ararat
  • $405,000 - $420,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
  • CONTACT: Michael Fratin 0409 184 572
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This well kept three bedroom brick veneer home was built in 2016.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.