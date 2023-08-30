Enjoy low maintenance living

This well kept three bedroom brick veneer home was built in 2016.
Each bedroom has a built-in robe, and the main bedroom has direct access to the bathroom which has a large shower, a deep bath, a vanity and a toilet.
The living area is open plan with a meals area and a kitchen which has a long benchtop, a wall oven and gas cooking.
The living area has gas heating and a reverse-cycle split system, while the rear of the home has a verandah.
A 9x6m shed has power, lighting and a remote door. An enclosed skillion provides extra storage, plus there's a garden shed.
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking Kokoda Park, it's a short walk to the North Store, the train station and the CBD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.