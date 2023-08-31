After it edged the Saints at Murtoa, the Warriors have set up a second qualifying final clash with the Demons.
Horsham won its regular season meetings by 15 goals in round eight and two goals in round 17.
Michelle Beaton shot 14 goals against the Saints.
Johannah Parker and Courtney Mcilvride featured in the best.
Horsham Saints will meet Ararat after it defeated Dimboola in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval.
Sherri Hicks and Rebecca Pohlner shot eight goals for the Saints.
Kiana Marshman and Pohlner were named in the best.
Izzie Fuller shot 19 goals for the Rats.
Ararat have been defeated in its two regular season meetings with the Saints.
Mia Robb and Izzie Fuller were named in the best in its 19-goall loss in eight.
At Alexandra Oval in round 17, Robb and Sabaya Woods featured in the best in a 31-goal loss.
WFNL football: Rats eye grand final spots | WFNL finals week two
After an 18-goal win in the first qualifying final, the Demons have set up a clash with the Saints with the victor to progress to the grand final.
Rani Potter finished with 23 goals for Horsham and featured in the best with Ruby Janetzki.
Ararat will play Stawell in the semi-final at Beulah.
Eleanor Sladdin shot 15 of the Rats' 17 goals and joined Mabelle Bourizk in the best.
The Warriors defeated Dimboola by six goals in the elimination final.
Lily Baker shot 25 goals.
Bella Mibus and Ava Henderson were included in the best.
The Rats and Warriors split their regular season meetings.
Stawell won the Good Friday match by nine goals, Charlotte Newberry and Andi Bligh were included in the best.
Ararat posted an 11-goal win in round 14, Stella Fratin and Eleanor Sladdin featured in the best.
