Buying a strata-controlled property in Australia: what to expect

It's important that you understand what role strata plays and what will be expected of you upon signing the dotted line. Picture Shutterstock

As the Australian residential market has risen over the years, more and more first-home buyers and new investors are finding themselves steering away from larger properties into more affordable villas and apartments. Whilst buying units and apartments certainly comes with a number of changes when compared to traditional housing, one of the main ones that buyers are likely to confront is strata committees.

As a mainstay of residential buildings, strata management companies are a fact of life for a large portion of Australia's property owners. So, if you're thinking of purchasing a property within one of these structures, it's important that you understand what role strata plays and what will be expected of you upon signing the dotted line.

Let's get into it.

What is a strata management company?

With any large building, there are inevitably going to be cleanup and maintenance duties that are required to ensure that everything is working optimally for residents. Given that the building is generally owned by a larger company, you may think this role would fall on them. However, where things get tricky is that each unit within that building or on that piece of land is going to likely be owned by someone different, and each of them will need to get a say in how the building is handled and managed.

This is where strata management companies come into the picture, offering a middle ground between the owners and residents of any particular building. Strata management bodies will handle the day-to-day duties that come with the upkeep of a building and will have rules in place to dictate actions that impact the building as a whole.

Different strata managers, different requirements

Whilst strata companies do have to act in the best interests of the building, its owners, and its residents, that doesn't mean that all strata management companies are a monolith. Rather, strata managers are appointed to their roles and can be swapped out if they're found to not be performing their duties adequately.

Additionally, different buildings will have different strata rules and requirements which will change the way that people can use common areas of the buildings, and how those common areas are treated or altered over time. A company offering strata management in Docklands, Melbourne will often have quite a different way of functioning than one in another suburb, making strata discussions an important step when determining whether you want to buy in a particular building.

What do you control when buying a strata property?

This can be a surprising question to some, as on its face, it seems like quite a simple question. If you buy an apartment in a building, you would assume you just own that apartment and can do whatever you want, within reason. However, whilst this is mostly true, there can be small variations depending on where you live that will make actions such as renovations or remodelling difficult if you're not expecting pushback.

For example, there have been cases in which the addition of hardwood floors has been restricted or banned by strata companies due to the possibility of noise issues. Other buildings may have rules about what can be placed on a balcony or what can be made visible from the outside which may impact the reputation of the building in the eyes of passers-by.

Strata & common property

Outside of sometimes managing the ways in which residents may use or change their domiciles, a strata management company's main role is going to be in the management of "common property". This common property includes parts of the building in which unit owners share ownership, such as:

Gardens and outdoor areas

Roofs

Electrical wiring

Foyers

Driveways

Pools

Much, much more

Do note that units will generally come with a cost associated with shared ownership, as well as the power to vote on decisions that impact the building as a whole. So, if you want to have a strong hand in the decision-making process of your building, it is vital that you look into your unit entitlements early on.

Finding a strata management company that reflects your needs and preferences is vital in feeling comfortable with a new home. So, make sure that you do what you can to educate yourself on any building, its rules and its management history to make sure that you have no unforeseen surprises when it comes time to renovate or make changes to your new home.