Rovers win Ararat District Junior Football Association premiership

By Tammi Munro
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:20pm, first published August 29 2023 - 7:00pm
Rovers' coach Jason Marsh and joint captains (from left) Jack Richardson, Judd Marsh, Oli Reynolds and Hamish Barr show off the premiership shield.
Rovers have claimed back-to-back Ararat and District Junior Football Association premiership flags.

Local News

