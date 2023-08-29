Rovers have claimed back-to-back Ararat and District Junior Football Association premiership flags.
The side, that lost only two games for the year, proved too strong for Mounties in Saturday's grand final at Richardson Oval to claim premiership glory.
Despite finishing on the bottom of the ladder with just two wins for the home and away season, Mounties caused a major upset and shocked league followers with wins in the first semi and preliminary finals, but that form was missing when it counted.
Billy Walker opened Mounties' account with a quick goal in the first quarter, and after a behind Judd Marsh replied with a goal for Rovers to see the Magpies take a seven-point lead into the first break.
Rovers dominated play in the second quarter with short but direct kicks down the ground, but their kicking at goals was off and saw only four behinds added to their score.
Mounties managed one major to reduce the lead at the main break to four points, but it was their last score for the game.
Rovers only scored one goal, one behind in the second half but it was enough to see them take victory.
Will Bibby threw himself into everything on the back pocket and was well supported by Harry Mace and Eddie Astbury to thwart Mounties' attempts to score.
Small in stature, Archie Reynolds made up for his lack of height, taking on much taller opponents to come away with multiple possessions, while older brother Oli and Jack Richardson dominated ruck duals and opened passages to the forward line where Judd Marsh and Jasper Harris proved dangerous.
But it was Ned Jackson on the wing who was Rovers' best player. He had multiple possessions for the game and proved too quick around the centre for his opponents.
His efforts earned him the VCFL medal for the best on ground. Cody Ball and Finn Murnane worked tirelessly all game for Mounties while the experience of Billy Walker and Pat Harrington ensured Rovers were forced to work hard for the ball.
Rovers - 3.7 (25)
Mounties - 2.2 (14)
Goals
Rovers: Oli Reynolds 2, Judd Marsh 1.
Mounties: Billy Walker 1 (other scorer not supplied)
Best
Rovers: Ned Jackson, Oli Reynolds, Hamish Barr, Jasper Harris, Eddie Astbury, Will Bibby.
Mounties: Pat Harrington, Billy Walker, Cody Ball, Finn Murnane, Archie McKinnon, Kai Jeffery.
