The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Ararat meets an in form Southern Mallee side | WFNL finals week two

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 30 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat plays Southern Mallee for the first spot in the 2023 WFNL grand final at Anzac Park on Saturday, September 2. Picture file
Ararat plays Southern Mallee for the first spot in the 2023 WFNL grand final at Anzac Park on Saturday, September 2. Picture file

Ararat and Southern Mallee will have the chance to earn the first spot in the 2023 WFNL grand final when the two sides face off at Anzac Park on Saturday, September 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.