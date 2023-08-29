For 100 years, Legacy has stood beside the families of our veterans, providing them with essential social, emotional and financial support.
Legatees and volunteers will be out selling the badges but also the popular merchandising from Thursday, August 31, to Saturday, September 2.
Club President Stuart Kerr said Legacy Week was a vital fundraiser.
"These funds are our mainstay to supporting locally those dependents in our care," he said.
"A good example has been our recent $200 Winter Subsidy to all our widows living independently."
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay in Ararat on Saturday, September 9, continues the celebrations.
Ararat Legacy cares for 68 veterans' families in Stawell, Beaufort, Avoca, Willaura and Ararat.
For more info, Ararat Legacy House on 5352 9072, mobile: 0419 316 920 or araratlegacy@gmail.com.
