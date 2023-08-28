The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

EGHS 'Grandfriends' restore drum for Ararat Early Learning Centre

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:24pm, first published August 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A team effort from a group of 'Grandfriends' from the East Grampians Health Service Patricia Hinchey Centre and EGHS staff has resulted in the repair of a bongo drum for children at the Ararat Early Learning Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.