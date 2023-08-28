A team effort from a group of 'Grandfriends' from the East Grampians Health Service Patricia Hinchey Centre and EGHS staff has resulted in the repair of a bongo drum for children at the Ararat Early Learning Centre.
Isabel Nancarrow, early childhood educator, and children from the Ararat Early Learning Centre, have been making monthly visits to Patricia Hinchey Centre and in July the children asked for help in repairing a broken bongo drum.
The Patricia Hinchey Grandfriends, with help from leisure and lifestyle's Lionel Holt and maintenance staff member Andy Sanders, got to work, replacing the skin on the top of the bongo drum and repairing a crack in the body of the drum, reinforcing with a large hose clip.
The drum is now being put to good use during the monthly joint music sessions, much to the delight of both the children and consumers at Patricia Hinchey Centre.
The Grandfriends were thrilled to receive a thank you message from the Ararat Early Learning Centre, saying 'Thank you to our Grandfriends for helping bring our trusty old drum back to life! It proved a success at our music session together'.
"This was a fantastic collaborative project for our Patricia Hinchey Centre consumers and staff members and has resulted in a good-as-new bongo drum presented back to the children," EGHS chief executive Nick Bush said.
"It is wonderful to see our consumers and children interacting and getting to know one another at the monthly sessions, as well as the joy experienced by both groups as they make music together."
