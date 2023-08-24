THE Ararat and District Junior Football Association has recognised milestones by three players.
Billy Jenkins (Bombers), Oli Reynolds (Rovers) and Caleb Bendelle (Mounties) were presented with medals at the league's presentation dinner on Wednesday night in recognition of playing 50 games in the competition.
Jenkins was the first player to reach the feat this year.
He first played for the Bombers in round nine of the 2018 season as a seven-year-old who had been tagging along to training with his big brother Reggie all year before finally being given the chance to make his debut.
Reynolds played his 50th league game earlier this month, while Bendelle celebrated the milestone on August 20.
League president Shane Jenkins congratulated all three players.
He said it was a remarkable achievement given that the trio had missed so many games due to enforced COVID-19 breaks when play was halted.
Jenkins was presented a life membership alongside secretary Nicolle Bendelle after the pair stepped down after several years at the league's helm.
Jenkins has worked tirelessly off the field to ensure the survival of the competition.
At the beginning of February 2021, just 20 players had registered to play junior football in Ararat.
But Jenkins was determined to field four local teams, and through his tireless efforts and fundraising, 100 kids signed up for the 2021 season, enabling the competition to proceed.
His passion, energy and commitment have ensured the region's premier junior pathway football competition has a bright future.
ADJFA vice president Adrian Pieters presented Jenkins with his life membership at Wednesday night's league presentation dinner.
Pieters paid tribute to the hard work Jenkins put into the competition as president.
"Whether it be organising working bees or chasing sponsorship, Shane worked tirelessly," Pieters said.
"He has survived possibly the toughest period of junior football which included the COVID years, but he kept the competition on track, and I have no doubt the league wouldn't still be running if it wasn't for Shane."
Mounties coach Mark Dohnt said Bendelle had worked tirelessly behind the scenes as league secretary.
"She is really leaving big shoes to fill," Dohnt said.
