ROVERS captain Hamish Barr capped off a stellar year, winning the Ararat and District Football Association's richest award, the Richardson Medal, on Wednesday, August 23.
Barr polled 30 votes in the league's best and fairest to win the medal by eight votes ahead of Bombers' Ryder Belcher on 22.
Bombers' captain Billy Jenkins was third on 20 votes, 10 clear of fourth-placed Oli Reynolds from Rovers.
Barr picked up votes in all 12 rounds of the home and away season, including eight best-on-ground performances.
Jenkins was awarded the inaugural Jack Antonio Memorial Award for the season's most valuable player.
The award is named in memory of Jack Antonio, who died tragically last year.
OUR BUSINESS: AME Systems named regional Manufacturer of the Year
Antonio was one of the league's brightest stars, starting his football career with the Warriors in the ADJFA.
In his final season in the ADJFA in 2012, Antonio was awarded the VCFL medal for his best on ground performance for the Warriors in the grand final.
He kicked seven goals in that game to lead his side to premiership glory and was also the league's leading goal scorer that year and the Richardson Medallist.
Antonio's mother, Lisa, presented the trophy to Jenkins.
BASKETBALL: CBL conferences announced
Mrs Antonio said the junior league always held a special place in her son's heart, and he never forgot where he started his football career.
As captain of the Bombers, Jenkins had an outstanding season, playing as a hard-running midfielder.
He captained Ararat for the Under-13 Williamson/Tuckey Challenge Cup and was named best on the ground in that game.
He also won the Blue Ribbon Spirit of Football Medal in round five and was named his club's best and fairest player for the season.
The Jack Costello leading goal kicker award with 26 goals for the home and away season was Ryder Belcher.
Belcher had a fantastic year playing as a midfielder and pushing forward.
Mounties' ruckman Evie Harrington was presented with the Ella Wood Trophy for the Most Valuable Girls Player.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.