The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Hamish Barr dominates ADJFA with Richardson Medal win

By Tammi Munro
August 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ROVERS captain Hamish Barr capped off a stellar year, winning the Ararat and District Football Association's richest award, the Richardson Medal, on Wednesday, August 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.