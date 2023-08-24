The Ararat Advertiser
5 Lobelia Drive, Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Embrace a relaxing lifestyle
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • Sale by fixed date, noon September 6
  • LAND AREA: 1400 square metres
  • AGENCY: Ray White Ararat
  • CONTACT: Adam Walker 0417 105 012
  • INSPECT: 5pm August 25, 9am August 26

Built in 2005 this home provides modern convenience and space.

