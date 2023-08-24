Embrace a relaxing lifestyle

Built in 2005 this home provides modern convenience and space.
The kitchen - which includes a gas cooktop and an electric oven - is in the middle of the living spaces with the dining adjacent, the living room to the front and the family room to the rear. There's also a covered entertaining area.
Split system air-conditioners are found in both the living and family areas, while the double garage enjoys a remote-controlled door and internal access.
The three bedrooms are large and the main includes an ensuite. Two have a walk-in robe and the other has a wide built-in robe.
The large block offers a big backyard, and the home also has solar panels.
