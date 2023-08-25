The Ararat Advertiser
Racing enthusiasts rejoice: night harness racing returns to Ararat

By Tony Logan
August 25 2023 - 4:00pm
Harness racing action under the lights returns to Ararat on Sunday night with the running of the $8000 Premix King Ararat Pace at 5.17pm and winding up with the "lucky last" at 8.55pm.

