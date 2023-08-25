Harness racing action under the lights returns to Ararat on Sunday night with the running of the $8000 Premix King Ararat Pace at 5.17pm and winding up with the "lucky last" at 8.55pm.
As per usual it's free entry at Ararat and with the canteen, bar and TAB all in the spacious lounge area, racegoers will be warm and comfortable no matter the weather.
Our readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au and follow all the action from home, live and free on their device @ Trots Vision.
The opening event looks a three-way tussle between the local stables of Jason Ainsworth, Michelle Wight and Leroy O'Brien, with Alfnalma (5), Nowsweetsforyou (4) and Evie Beautiful (3) respectively.
Drawn underneath the trio with Illawong Phoenix (2) is home track driver Mick Bellman looking to upset the applecart with the Oakleigh South trained mare.
Ultra-consistent Horsham owned and trained mare Muckinbar Diva (2) looks the one they all have to beat in race three, a $9000 Pace over 2195 metres.
Driver Kerryn Manning should quickly find the pegs with the daughter of Shadow Play (USA) then has the option of handing up and waiting for a final dash to the post along the sprint lane.
Straight Up (9) resumes after a short let-up for Stawell owner/trainer Chris Blake in race five, the $4500 Ararat Pony Club Pace and looks well graded in this company.
Usual driver Ryan Sanderson is in super form with the reins and should give the 8yo gelding ever chance in the run.
Talented trotter Dancingallalone (7) is racing in fine fettle for trainer Tim O'Brien and provided driver James Herbertson can get his charge away safely from the tapes, looks awfully hard to toss in race six, the $7000 Hotondo Homes Handicap.
The 40m backmarker Double Helix (9) returned to racing with a terrific second at Swan Hill for owner/trainer Phillip Giles and looks the main danger.
It is a busy period for local trainers and drivers, with a day meetings in Hamilton on September 6, the Kaye Matthews Tribute on September 14, and Maryborough on September 17.
Young Tasmanian driver, now based in Horsham, Ryan Backhouse, is making Mildura his happy hunting ground of late.
He notched up a running double for Red Cliffs trainers Robert Nolan and Naomi Kerr on the 800m Sunraysia circuit last Friday afternoon.
Backhouse took out the $8000 NR 54-59 Pace, leading with seven-year-old gelding Flame Blaster for Nolan and repeated the dose with Kerr's filly Frivolity in the 8000 three-year-old Maiden Pace.
Look out for something similar on Friday afternoon as the promising concession driver heads north again for seven drives.
Meanwhile, Stawell owner/trainer Chris Blake and driver Ryan Sanderson delivered a knock-out blow to most punters when they landed $61 outsider Tic Tact, a winner at Swan Hill last Sunday night.
The six-year-old mare ran home strongly over the final stages to capture the $10,000 VHRC/Mazetti Painting Pace in 1:58.2 for the 2240m journey and made it three wins and a third from her last six outings.
