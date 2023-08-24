Horsham will be looking for a third win over Warrack when they clash in the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26, at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
The Demons claimed a 30-goal win in round six and a 34-goal win in round 15.
Both sides are filled with talent that has featured prominently in senior grades.
Horsham shooter Sarah Miller has played in nine C Grade games, while Eva Manserra has balanced B Grade commitments.
Mid-courter Ava Koschitzke has featured in 15 A Grade matches for the Eagles, while shooter Isabella Orszulak has played 13 B Grade matches.
Ararat and Dimboola will face off for the second-straight week in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
A combined eight goals have separated the Rats and Roos during the regular season.
Ararat claimed a 43-42 win in round nine and a 40-33 victory in round 18.
Sophie Cooper has been the main target for the Rats inside the goal ring and finished the regular season with 231 goals.
Indy Ward and Tilli Menzel have featured heavily at A Grade level for the Roos.
Sally Sellens also impacts the game through the mid-court.
Horsham Saints play Stawell in the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26, at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
The Saints have had six and 18-goal wins in its round three and 12 matches.
Holly Combe finished with 499 regular season goals for the Saints.
Rori Marshmann, Cara Tippet and Charlie Henry balanced senior and junior grade duties in 2023.
Warriors shooter Samantha Cook claimed the leading goal thrower in B Grade with 518 in 15 matches.
Youngster Ayva Mitchell has shared her time with the B Grade and 15 and Under squads.
Ararat and Minyip Murtoa will meet in the elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27.
Both sides have claimed victory at home in the regular season.
Rats shooter Emily Borelli scored 336 goals and finished sixth in the goal throwing.
Claire Mackay has been the main target in the Burras' goal ring, with 319 goals during the regular season.
The Saints and Warriors have split its regular season meetings before the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26.
Stawell claimed a three-goal win in round three before the Saints responded with a 12-goal win at St Brigid's Stadium.
Michelle Beaton was proficient in the goal ring go the Warriors, with 405 goals in the regular season.
Rebecca Pohlner was the Saints' top target, with 284 goals.
The Roos and Rats will be familiar opponents, having played in round 18.
Ararat had a 13-goal win in the final round of the regular season, and Dimboola recorded a two-goal win in round nine.
Tasharna Petschel finished the regular season with 255 goals for the Roos.
Izzie Fuller was Ararat's top goal thrower with 207.
Horsham claimed the two regular season victories over Ararat before the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26.
The Demons recorded victories in rounds four and 13.
Elanor Sladdin led the leagues' goal throwing with 227 in the regular season for the Rats.
Rani Potter finished the season with 179 from 12 matches.
A combined 11 goals have split Dimboola and Stawell in the regular season.
The Warriors claimed a six-goal win in round four, and the Roos finished five goals ahead in round 13.
Stawell's Ruby Nicholson finished seven goals behind Eleanor Sladdin in the goal throwing.
Dimboola's Lily Baker completed the regular season with 194.
