The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Wimmera League netball finals begin on Saturday, August 26

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
August 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat will play Dimboola in the WFNL 17 and Under elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Ararat will play Dimboola in the WFNL 17 and Under elimination final at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, August 27. Picture by Lucas Holmes

17 and Under

Horsham will be looking for a third win over Warrack when they clash in the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26, at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.