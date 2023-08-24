The Country Basketball League (CBL) has released the conference structure for the 2023/23 season.
The CBL's 72 teams will be split into eight conferences - four men and four women - with the Ararat Redbacks to stay in the South West conference.
A strong 2022/23 season saw the Redbacks finish with atop the conference, but the side would lose to the Mt Gambier Lakers in the grand final.
Returning with the Ararat Redbacks to play in the South West Men's will be the Horsham Hornets, Mt Gambier Lakers, Millicent Magic, Portland Coasters, Colac Kookas, Terang Tornadoes and Warrnambool Seahawks.
The Surfcoast Chargers, who finished last in the 2022/23 conference, will not return.
Instead, the Hamilton Basketball Association will enter a team to maintain a nine team conference.
The Ararat Redbacks will not enter a team into the South West Women's conference.
That competition will see the return of the Horsham Hornets, Millicent Magic, Mount Gambier Lakers, Portland Coasters and Warrnambool Mermaids.
The Surfcoast Chargers is also not returning to the women's conference, and the Terang Tornadoes will not be back.
However a team from Colac will enter the conference making the 2023/24 season a six team competition.
CBL manager Matt Royal is excited for the launch of the new season.
"We can't wait to see CBL action back in 2023," Royal said.
"With so many associations returning, this season will be the most competitive yet.
"The country basketball community is as excited as ever with the season just around the corner."
