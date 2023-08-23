The Ararat Advertiser
Football Netball Preview

Wimmera League football finals to begin on Saturday, August 26

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
August 23 2023
James Jennings and the Rats will play for a chance at a Under 17s qualifying final two berth when it faces Horsham Saints at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26. Picture file
With the Rats finishing as minor premiers in both the seniors and reserves, the Under 17s and 14s will take part in the opening weekend of WFNL finals on August 26 and 27.

Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

