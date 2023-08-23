With the Rats finishing as minor premiers in both the seniors and reserves, the Under 17s and 14s will take part in the opening weekend of WFNL finals on August 26 and 27.
Horsham Saints and Rats will battle for a shot at the undefeated Demons in the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26.
The Saints have recorded wins by over 10 goals in the two regular-season meetings.
Jesse Taylor has 34 goals for the Saints, who finished with a 14-2 regular season record.
Bailey Brennan featured in the best on 10 occasions.
Patrick Toner has had the hot hand inside the forward 50 for Ararat with 29 goals.
Toner has also featured for the Under 16 Boys GWV Rebels in 2023.
Reggie Jenkins and Toner have finished in the best on 11 occasions from 13 matches.
Minyip Murtoa and Nhill travel to Alexandra Oval for the elimination final on Sunday, August 27.
Each side has recorded a win by over five goals in rounds eight and 17.
Burra Seth Talbot finished two goals behind Jesse Taylor in the goal kicking.
Jonathon Baker and Hugh Dougherty finished in the best seven times from 14 matches.
Dah Bu Shwe Pay kicked 13 goals from eight matches for the Tigers.
Jobe Dickinson was featured in the best on 11 occasions.
With an appearance against Stawell, the Horsham Saints will feature in all four football qualifying finals at Murtoa Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 26.
During the regular season, the Saints claimed a 25-point win in round 3 and an 11-point win in round 12.
Bodey Wilde kicked 23 goals from 15 matches and featured in the best 14 times.
For the Warriors, Mason Notting averaged a little over two goals a game with 33 majors from 16 games to finish second in the goal kicking.
Notting also featured in the best on 14 occasions.
The two regular season matches between elimination finalists Warrack and Ararat produced a draw, and a seven-goal Eagles win.
The two sides produced a 4.0 (24)-3.6 (24) result at Alexandra Oval in round three.
Hayden Polack has stood out for the Eagles during the regular season.
Polack averaged a goal per game and was named in the best 14 times.
Billy Jenkins booted 20 goals from 16 matches for the Rats.
Lachlan Sullivan, Will Chamings and Jenkins featured in the best on 10 occasions.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
