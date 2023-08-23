Businesses across Ararat Rural City are encouraged to enter the East Grampians Business Awards, which will be presented at a gala held at Ararat Town Hall on Thursday, October 26.
Entries are now open across six award categories: Best New Business, Sustainability, Innovation and Technology, Not-for-profit, Tourism/Hospitality, and Business of the Year.
Now in its sixth year, the East Grampians Business Awards celebrate local business talent and recognise businesses' role in boosting the region's economy and community.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison is pleased to announce the East Grampians Business Awards 2023 launch, with two new award categories.
"The East Grampians Business Awards are a great opportunity for our region's businesses, whether small, large, rural or CBD-based, to reflect on their practices and receive recognition for a job well done," Dr Harrison said.
"Local businesses are a vital part of our economy and community. As industry evolves to become smarter, flexible, and more sustainable; local businesses need to respond to challenges and opportunities to thrive in today's landscape.
"These awards help to raise the profile of the region's leading organisations and inspire others to expand their offerings."
All businesses located or operating in Ararat Rural City are eligible to apply for the East Grampians Business Awards. Applications will close on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
More information, visit www.ararat.vic.gov.au/council/ceremonies/2023-east-grampians-business-awards.
