Applications now open for 2023 East Grampians Business Awards

By Staff Reporters
August 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Businesses across Ararat Rural City are encouraged to enter the East Grampians Business Awards, which will be presented at a gala held at Ararat Town Hall on Thursday, October 26.

