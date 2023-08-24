Ararat powerhouse AME Systems added another award to its ever-growing collection this month at the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards.
The 2023 Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards Gala Dinner was held on Monday, August 14, and the skill and expertise of regional Victoria were on display, with AME Systems crowned the regional manufacturer of the year.
Nick Carthew, Managing Director of AME Systems, says the award is for everyone involved in helping AME Systems develop and flourish in the region.
"Winning this award is fantastic recognition for our amazing team," he said.
"Our people have worked tirelessly. They are our number one priority; without them, we wouldn't be where we are today, building world-class solutions. I am immensely proud to work alongside such great people each day."
AME Systems is a leading designer and manufacturer of quality electrical wiring harnesses and assemblies based in regional Victoria.
Founded in 1977, AME Systems has a long history of leadership and success in the electrical harness industry and has grown from a small business to a significant player with more than 500 employees based in Ararat, Melbourne and Malaysia.
The annual awards, hosted by the Victorian Government, recognise outstanding achievements in Victoria's manufacturing industry.
Outstanding individuals and organisations in Victoria's manufacturing sector were celebrated for their achievements, with the 21st Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards showcased talent across the state."
