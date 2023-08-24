The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Victorian Hall of Fame honours AME Systems as top regional manufacturer

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ararat powerhouse AME Systems added another award to its ever-growing collection this month at the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.