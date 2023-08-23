The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ararat Domino's Nick and Bhumika Makawana celebrates 10 years

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nick and Bhumika Makawana are living the dream, and he wants to share it with the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.