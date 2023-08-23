Nick and Bhumika Makawana are living the dream, and he wants to share it with the world.
The Domino's franchisee is celebrating 10 years of business in Ararat.
Much like a perfectly cooked Margherita, the success came with care and patience.
It was a decade of discovery for the husband and wife duo, having yet to experience hospitality before 2013.
"I was working as an accountant with a firm and part time with Domino's Corporate," Mr Makawana said.
"I was in Melbourne market than we friends decided to open business which led us here in Ararat. Unfortunately my friends had to leave.
"My wife and I built the business to carry on."
Reflecting on the past 10 years, Mr Makawana said there were plenty of memorable moments as a franchisee.
"I have seen many kids becoming adults," he said.
"I feel part of Ararat, as people know me by my name wherever I go. Even if I do not know some faces, people still recognise me.
"We got franchise appreciation award and customer satisfaction ranking for top 10 in Australia for few years. Also, more than six times Ararat store has been awarded five stars from Domino's services in Australian and New Zealand markets."
A cinematic symphony: Grigoryan Brothers perform live soundtrack for 'A Boy Called Sailboat'
Mr Makawana said he has seen the business grow as more customers adopt the online platforms.
"We used to get online orders 30% and now it's like more than 70% are online orders," he said.
The franchisee has ingrained himself in the community, working with sporting clubs and service groups.
"We have been supporting The Salvation Army for every year since we open," he said.
"We always wanted to be part of community and give back in the form of donations, fundraisers with local footy teams, the hospital and CFA."
Mr Makawana also supports unhoused people in difficult times.
"Anyone in emergency or catastrophic situations, we always make sure to support them during difficult times," he said.
"We thrive to support fundraisers or to support community events by donating pizzas in any form for any upcoming events."
To celebrate the milestone, Mr Makawana offers 50 per cent off pizza and sides for the week.
"We will continue to serve the community in upcoming years with always new products launch every three months," he said.
Domino's Pizza Ararat is at Shop 3 & 4 Safeway Complex, 1 Ingor Street, Ararat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.