THE immersive experience that combines the magic of movies with the power of live music is coming to Ararat Town Hall on October 19.
Australia's Slava and Leonard Grigoryan will perform live the soundtrack they created to a screening of the award-winning film 'A Boy Called Sailboat'.
Performing Arts Coordinator Tim Lewis is pleased to see the Grigoryan brothers make a popular return to the Town Hall Stage.
READ MORE: $25,000 WAMA Art Prize exhibition open
"We're excited to be bringing a film-to-concert experience to the Ararat community," he said. "The Latin-themed soundtrack is a key element of the movie..."
The Grigoryan Brothers said was a privilege to have had the opportunity of creating the soundtrack.
"We loved the idea of having nothing but two guitars as a backdrop to this wonderful story," they said.
"Despite being initially daunted, collaborating so closely with director Cameron Nugent and producer Andrew Curry was nothing short of inspiring. It was very exciting to see these familiar songs take shape and become such an integral component of this beautiful production."
'A Boy Called Sailboat' is a heart-warming movie written and developed by Melbourne's Cameron Nugent and Andrew Curry.
It stars award winning actor J.K Simmons, plus Noel G, Elizabeth De Razzo, Jake Busey, Lew Temple and Julian Atocani Sanchez in the title role.
Cameron Nugent will hold a Q&A immediately after the screening.
Tickets are available at the Ararat Visitor Information Centre or via www.ararat.vic.gov.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.