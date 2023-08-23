The Ararat Advertisersport
Underdogs triumph: Mounties overpower Bombers to reach ADJFA Grand Final

By Tammi Munro
Updated August 23 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:00pm
The Mounties staged the Ararat and District Junior Football Association upset of the season, defeating the Bombers 8.4 (52) to 2.5 (15) on Sunday, August 20, at Richardson Oval.

