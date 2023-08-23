The Mounties staged the Ararat and District Junior Football Association upset of the season, defeating the Bombers 8.4 (52) to 2.5 (15) on Sunday, August 20, at Richardson Oval.
They will now face the Rovers in the Grand Final on Saturday, August 26, from 10.30am.
Despite finishing the home and away season at the bottom of the ladder, the Mounties saved its best for last on Sunday, defeating higher ranked Bombers in the preliminary final at Richardson Oval.
Bombers had every right to feel confident going into the clash, having won most of its games this season to finish second on the ladder, but this may have worked against them.
Mounties came out firing and never really slowed down.
They scored the opening goal in the first few minutes, leaving the Bombers struggling to keep pace.
Oliver McDougall booted a goal late in the first term to give the Bombers a one-point lead at quarter-time, but the joy was short-lived.
Pat Harrington, Finn Murnane and Hunter Newberry dominated midfield, setting up numerous passages to the Mounties' goal, where Nate Rhodes was on fire with solid support from Kai Jeffrey.
Bombers were always a step behind their opponents and were prevented from scoring in the second term.
A two-goal third term from the Mounties saw the lead blow out to 29 points at the last break.
Captain Billy Jenkins kicked Bombers' second goal early in the final term, but it was a case of too little too late as Mounties marched into its second grand final against Rovers in as many years.
The grand final has been moved to avoid clashes with the Mininera and Wimmera league finals.
After a stellar season, the Rovers will head into the grand final as firm favourites.
They have an abundance of tall players who make it hard for their opponents to win aerial contests.
Oli Reynolds should have Evie Harrington's measure in the ruck, while Hamish Barr and Eddie Astbury are quick movers who work well with the tall Jack Richardson to direct the ball towards goals.
The Mounties will rely on smaller onballers Billy Walker, Hunter Newberry and Archie McKinnon.
Preliminary final results:
Bombers 2.3 15
Mounties 8.4 52
Goals: (Mounties) Nate Rhodes 4, Kai Jeffrey 2, James Bendelle 1, Pat Harrington 1. (Bombers) Oliver McDougall 1, Billy Jenkins 1.
Best: (Mounties) Pat Harrington, Finn Murnane, Hunter Newberry, Evie Harrington, Billy Walker, Archie McKinnon. (Bombers) Harvey Keilar, Hughie Cameron, Lachlan Townsend, Logan Sewell, Ryder Belcher, Billy Jenkins.
